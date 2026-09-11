Ja'Marr Chase Off Injury Report, Ready To Begin Historic Season
Joe Burrow, for nine games, Chase still managed to finish the season as the WR4 in PPR formats. Chase's ability to perform at a high level despite playing with backup quarterbacks for the majority of the season is just a testament to his immense talent and reliability. Now with his quarterback fully healthy, the runway should be clear for Chase to have another historic season. The 26-year-old completed the receiving triple crown in 2024 and now has his eyes set on the touchdown record. Chase said he wants to score 23 touchdowns this season, and he certainly has the opportunity to do it. Chase could get his scoring started this Sunday against the Buccaneers, in a game with a 50.5-point total. The Buccaneers defense gave up over 24 points per game in 2025 while the Bengals defense gave up nearly 29 points per game. If the Bengals find themselves chasing points, Chase could be in for a very hefty workload. Chase is ranked as the overall WR1 in our RotoBaller Week 1 PPR rankings, making him a smash play this Sunday. Fantasy managers should be prepared to see a massive fantasy output from Chase every week.
Source: UnderdogNFL - Twitter
Source: UnderdogNFL - Twitter