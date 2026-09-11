Derrick Henry Primed to Reprise Bellcow Role in Week 1
Derrick Henry is the NFL's active leader in rushing yards (13,018), and he looks to expand his lead in the Ravens' season opener against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday afternoon. Interestingly, the Week 1 matchup featuring Henry (1,595 rushing yards in 2025) and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (1,585) marks just the fourth game in NFL history to open the season with opposing rushers who each surpassed 1,500 yards the prior season, according to Next Gen stats. Admittedly, Henry does not see much action in the receiving game, tallying just 15 receptions for 150 yards last year. However, the veteran running back averaged over 20 rushing attempts per game with a 5.2 yards-per-carry average in 2025. Last season, Henry had eight games with over 100 yards, scored a touchdown in nine games, and reached the end zone multiple times in four games while enjoying ample goal-line and red-zone opportunities throughout the season. Even with the Ravens' offense going through significant off-season changes, Henry remains integral, and his running game is key to unlocking a new play-action style from quarterback Lamar Jackson. Derrick Henry is the unquestioned bell cow for the Ravens and is a locked-in RB1 starter for fantasy managers in every format this weekend.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN