Rome Odunze Questionable for Week 1
Rome Odunze (calf) is officially questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Carolina Panthers, according to Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune. Odunze was listed as limited Wednesday and Thursday after spending Monday and Tuesday rehabbing the injury, so this looks like one fantasy managers will have to carry into the weekend. The good news is that Chicago has been optimistic. Head coach Ben Johnson called Odunze day-to-day earlier this week and said the calf issue is not related to the foot injury that bothered him last season. Odunze still managed 44 catches for 661 yards and a career-high six touchdowns in 12 regular-season games in 2025. If he suits up, the calf adds some risk to what already looked like more of a WR3/flex spot for Week 1. If he cannot go, Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland would be the biggest names to watch for extra targets, while Kalif Raymond could pick up more work on the outside.
Source: Sean Hammond
Source: Sean Hammond