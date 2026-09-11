Samaje Perine Opens Season As Bengals RB2 Against Tampa Bay
Samaje Perine will operate as the team's RB2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. Chase Brown is the clear RB1 of the team, but that does not mean that he will take all of the opportunities out of the backfield. Perine will get the opportunity to mix in, especially on passing downs. Over the past five years, Perine has been one of the most efficient running backs on a per-target basis so it stands to reason that Cincinnati will want to get him involved in the passing game. There could be a lot of passing involved in the game against the Buccaneers this Sunday. With a 50.5-point over/under, Vegas is projecting a lot of scoring to take place in Cincinnati this weekend. Perine is ranked RB52 in our RotoBaller Week 1 PPR rankings, so he would have to be a desperation flex option for deep leagues only but his contingent upside is among the highest of all RB2s. If Brown goes down with an injury, Perine will step into one of the most valuable roles in the NFL. For now, Perine is likely best served warming the bench for fantasy managers.
Source: Fantasy Points Data - Twitter
Source: Fantasy Points Data - Twitter