Mike Gesicki Atop TE Pecking Order In Week 1
Mike Gesicki will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Week 1. Gesicki has established himself as the top receiving option among Bengals tight ends and the role could potentially be valuable if he is able to produce with the opportunities granted to him. The Bengals have rarely relied on one tight end to produce and instead opted to rotate the position. Gesicki is the main receiving option, but Drew Sample is a much better blocker so he takes Gesicki off the field. Gesicki also has competition with Erick All Jr for reps at tight end. That said, Gesicki could find some fantasy points on Sunday in a game with the highest over/under of the week against the Buccaneers. If this week's contest turns into an offensive affair, fantasy points could be flowing in this game. Gesicki is ranked TE25 in our RotoBaller Week 1 PPR rankings, making him a difficult TE2 option to trust this week. If you're truly desperate at the TE position, he could be a worthy dart throw.
Source: Mike Petraglia - Twitter
Source: Mike Petraglia - Twitter