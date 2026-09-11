Kyle Parker to Miss Second Straight Game
Source: On3
Sep 11, 2026, 3:11 PM ETOhio State wide receiver Kyle Parker is expected to remain sidelined for Saturday's game against Texas. Parker did not play last week against Ball State, and has not practiced for a while with an undisclosed injury. The senior receiver caught 31 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns at LSU last season. Jeremiah Smith, Devin McCuin, and Brandon Inniss are expected to start at receiver for the Buckeyes.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
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