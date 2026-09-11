Breece Hall Cleared to Play in Week 1
Breece Hall (groin) is "good to go" for his team's season opener against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Hall was battling a groin injury towards the end of the preseason, but he logged full practices from Wednesday through Friday this week and appears to be a full-go in Week 1. Across 16 games in 2025, Hall recorded 1,415 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns on 279 touches. The 25-year-old figures to once again be one of the focal points of the Jets offense in 2026 and should see plenty of work as both a rusher and a receiver on Sunday against Tennessee. Now that he's been officially cleared to play, Hall should be viewed as a solid RB2 option by fantasy managers in Week 1.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter