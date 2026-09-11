Starting Potential For Will Reichard In Week 1
Will Reichard is a starting candidate when the Minnesota Vikings open the season against Green Bay in Week 1. The Alabama product was outstanding in 2025, when he made all 31 of his extra points and 33 of 35 field goal attempts, including all 22 attempts from inside 50 yards. Even better for managers, the Vikings' offense should be more competent in 2026 with the addition of quarterback Kyler Murray. The third-year kicker will also play 11 of his 17 games this season indoors, starting with Sunday's contest at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Reichard is RotoBaller's 12th-ranked kicker in Week 1, but if he continues his form from last year, he'll certainly be in the mix to be a plug-and-play starter this season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller