Ravens Defense is a Solid Start for Week 1 and Beyond

Sep 11, 2026, 4:25 PM ET
Baltimore Ravens defense will unveil its new scheme under head coach Jesse Minter Sunday afternoon in the season opener against the Colts in Indianapolis. Last season, Jesse Minter's Chargers defense finished in the top five in yards allowed per game with a 285-yard average and within the top 10 for points allowed per game at 20. This is good news, especially for managers in leagues that penalize for yards and points allowed. However, sensational defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) was ruled out Friday afternoon, which is likely to dampen the Ravens' pass rush and limit some DST upside with sacks. However, the Ravens acquired four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Trey Hendrickson during the off-season, who led the NFL in sacks in 2024 and ranks fourth among NFL defenders in quarterback pressures. Hendrickson and the rest of the Ravens' defense should be able to generate sufficient pressure on Indianapolis quarterback Daniel Jones
(Achilles), who may not be as mobile as he was pre-injury, which may offset the loss of Madubuike. Moreover, the Ravens' star-studded secondary, led by safety Kyle Hamilton, will look to take advantage of a Colts wide receiving corps on the mend from training camp and off-season injuries to generate fantasy points from interceptions. The Ravens DST profiles as a top-ten play in Week 1. They are also a potential hold candidate for fantasy managers streaming defenses, as they play the New Orleans Saints in Week 2, should have Madubuike back by then, and have a generally favorable season-long schedule.--Matt McCauleySource: Baltimore Ravens - Ryan Mink