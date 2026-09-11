Tyler Loop is a Top-Tier Kicking Option for Week 1
Tyler Loop is looking to start fresh in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts after his devastating missed 44-yard field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18, which ended the Ravens' playoff hopes and 2025 season. He ended his rookie year connecting on 30-of-34 field goal attempts (88.2%) and 44-of-46 (95.7%) point-after tries, but only made one of four field goals beyond 50 yards. During the preseason, Loop made five of his eight field goal attempts and drilled all nine of his extra points, but again struggled beyond 50 yards, going just one for three. Therefore, Loop is far from automatic or a set-it-and-forget-it starter. Still, he will be kicking in a controlled environment at Lucas Oil Stadium, which gives him a slight edge over other kickers subject to winds and weather this weekend. Most importantly, Loop is kicking for a high-powered offense, which gives him enough opportunities through extra points and mid-range field goals to have sufficient upside to make fantasy starting lineups in Week 1.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN