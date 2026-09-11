Malik Nabers Officially Listed as Questionable for Week 1
Malik Nabers (knee) is officially listed as questionable for his team's Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Nabers is still working his way back to full strength from the devastating knee injury that ended his 2025 season in Week 4. The 23-year-old has practiced in full this week and deflected questions about a possible workload restriction on Thursday, but it appears his status for the season opener is still up in the air. When healthy, Nabers profiles as the clear number one option in the Giants' passing game. Across 15 games as a rookie in 2024, the 23-year-old recorded 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns on 170 targets. If he's active on Sunday, Nabers profiles as a high-risk, high-reward WR2 option for fantasy managers. If Nabers is out, Giants wide receivers Malachi Fields, Darnell Mooney, and Odell Beckham Jr. could all be in line for increased workloads.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport