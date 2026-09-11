Ashton Jeanty Off the Injury Report, Good to Go for Week 1
Ashton Jeanty (ankle) is officially off the injury report and will play in his team's season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jeanty suffered an ankle injury in training camp that has limited his practice availability leading up to the regular season, but it appears he will be on the field for Week 1. Across 17 games as a rookie in 2025, Jeanty recorded 1,321 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns on 321 touches. While the 22-year-old averaged just 3.7 yards per carry last season, he should have a significantly improved offensive line in front of him in 2026. The Raiders may take a touch or two off of Jeanty's plate in Week 1, but he still profiles as a three-down workhorse who should see plenty of volume against Miami. Now that he's officially cleared to play, Jeanty profiles as a low-end RB1/high-end RB2 option for fantasy managers against Miami.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter