Difficult Matchup Facing Vikings D/ST In First Game

Sep 11, 2026, 4:57 PM ET
One of the top options in fantasy football during the tenure of defensive coordinator Brian Flores, the Minnesota Vikings D/ST is merely a mid-tier choice in Week 1 when the Green Bay Packers visit U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota finished tied for fourth in sacks in the NFL last season and will return 10 of its top 11 tacklers now that legendary safety Harrison Smith is back for another year. The rival Packers, however, have been an efficient opponent that concluded last season with the third-fewest turnovers and converted third downs at the NFL's second-best percentage. The Vikings should have plenty of fantasy appeal this season, but as RotoBaller's 14th-ranked option in Week 1, managers in most leagues should be able to find a stronger play to start the season.--Nick PiotrowiczSource: RotoBaller