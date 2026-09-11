Chris Godwin Jr. Draws WR3 Value for Season Opener
Chris Godwin Jr. is hopeful to play his first full season since 2023. The injuries have held Godwin back the past few years, but the 30-year-old is hopeful to bounce back this season. The departure of Mike Evans this offseason could mean that Godwin takes on a bigger role offensively. He'll get a plus matchup to begin the season against a Cincinnati Bengals defense that finished in the bottom 10 last year. Godwin has built excellent chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield throughout the years. The injuries have kept Godwin out of mind recently, but he should be a viable WR3 against the Bengals on Sunday.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference