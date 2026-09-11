Zay Flowers Officially Cleared to Play in Week 1
Zay Flowers (hamstring) has no injury designation on Friday and is good to go for the Week 1 season opener this Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun. Flowers was initially limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, but he was upgraded to full on Thursday, clearing the way for the 26-year-old to be ready this weekend to kick off the new season. The former first-rounder from Boston College is the team's unquestioned top target for quarterback Lamar Jackson, and in Declan Doyle's new offense, the 5-foot-9 shifty wideout could thrive. Flowers had 1,211 receiving yards in a season in which Jackson struggled to stay healthy, so he has clear WR1 potential if Jackson and the Ravens' offense can turn it around. Flowers should be locked and loaded as a low-end WR1/high-end WR2 in Week 1 against the Colts on Sunday.
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Brian Wacker
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Brian Wacker