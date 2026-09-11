T.J. Hockenson A Middling Option Against Green Bay
T.J. Hockenson of the Minnesota Vikings should be considered a mid-range TE2 when his team opens the season by playing host to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The veteran has had quite the roller coaster since being traded to the Vikings, posting top-five fantasy seasons in 2022 and 2023 before a major knee injury changed his outlook. Hockenson played only 10 games in 2024, and the Vikings' quarterback limitations held Hockenson to just 438 receiving yards and a career-worst 8.6 yards per catch in 15 contests last year. Now healthy and still just 29 years old, Hockenson could be one of the beneficiaries of Minnesota signing quarterback Kyler Murray. The Packers ranked 21st against PPR tight ends last year, but Hockenson's volume is unpredictable with receivers Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and now Jauan Jennings all candidates to draw key targets. Rated RotoBaller's No. 20 tight end for Week 1, Hockenson is a depth piece in standard formats for now, but he could become a significant riser if the Vikings' offense takes off behind Murray.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller