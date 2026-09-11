Baker Mayfield Offers QB1 Value in Favorable Matchup
Baker Mayfield opens up the season on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fresh off an extension, Mayfield is ready to make some noise to start the season. The 31-year-old finished as the QB12 last season, but finished as a top-10 QB each of the last two seasons before that. The Bucs are without long-time wide receiver Mike Evans, who departed in free agency. The Bucs believe that Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr. can carry the load in the passing game. Mayfield will get a favorable matchup to start against the Bengals' defense, which ranked in the bottom-10 this past season. The 31-year-old might not be as great a fantasy option as years past, but he carries QB1 value into Week 1.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference