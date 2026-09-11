Jakobi Meyers In the Clear to Play in Week 1
Jakobi Meyers (thumb) did not have an injury designation on Friday and has been cleared to play in the Week 1 season opener this Sunday against the visiting Cleveland Browns. Meyers was limited in practice all week, but he will play this weekend and should be considered a WR4/flex option in fantasy football lineups. The 29-year-old saw his fantasy stock fall this summer with both Parker Washington and Brian Thomas Jr. getting all the buzz in training camp practices. The 29-year-old was a midseason acquisition in 2025 and came over from the Las Vegas Raiders to help take head coach Liam Coen's offense to the next level. The former undrafted free agent from North Carolina State caught 42 of 61 targets for 483 yards and three touchdowns in his nine regular-season games with the Jags and had a 75-835-3 line overall. Meyers is still an important part of Jacksonville's offense, but he is flying under the radar right now as he enters his first full year in Duvall.
Source: Mia O'Brien
Source: Mia O'Brien