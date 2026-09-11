Bucky Irving Holds Viable RB2 Value for Season Opener
Bucky Irving is expected to bounce back after battling some injuries last season. Irving only played 10 games last season, but he rushed for nearly 600 yards in that span. During his rookie campaign, Irving finished as the RB13, so the Bucs are hopeful to get similar results to that in 2026. It remains to be seen how much the addition of Kenny Gainwell will impact Irving's value in the backfield. The expectation is that Gainwell will play a similar role to what Rachaad White did in years past. Irving might see a reduction in carries, but he remains a solid RB2 against a shaky Cincinnati Bengals defense in Week 1. Fantasy managers should get a better idea of how the Bucs plan to use this backfield as the season goes on.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference