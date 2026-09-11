Kenny Gainwell Sneaks into Flex Conversation
Kenny Gainwell is set to make his team debut against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. Gainwell will get a plus matchup to start against a Bengals defense that ranked in the bottom 10 this past season. The expectation is that Gainwell will play a similar role to what Rachaad White has done in Tampa Bay in the past. He'll likely be the favorite back in passing situations, but unlike White, Gainwell can be a trusted runner as well. Gainwell saw a career-high 114 rushing attempts this past season and averaged 4.71 YPC. He'll operate as the primary backup to Bucky Irving, but Gainwell should be one of the more trusted backups around the league. For fantasy managers in PPR leagues, Gainwell can be a legit flex option for the season opener against the Bengals.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference