LeQuint Allen Jr. Questionable to Play in Season Opener
LeQuint Allen Jr. (hip) is listed as questionable to play in the Week 1 season opener on Sunday at home against the visiting Cleveland Browns, according to team reporter Mia O'Brien. Allen did not practice on Wednesday before being limited on the field on both Thursday and Friday. While the third-string, pass-catching RB has a shot to suit up this weekend, the belief is that he will be sidelined for the start of the 2026 season. Even if the 22-year-old can suit up, he will not be a realistic starting option for fantasy managers after missing practice for three weeks before finally returning on Thursday. If Allen is inactive on Sunday, Ameer Abdullah would step into the RB3 role while looking for scraps behind co-starters Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. Allen should only be stashed in much deeper point-per-reception leagues for RB depth.
Source: Mia O'Brien
Source: Mia O'Brien