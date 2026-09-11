Freddie Freeman Won't Return on Friday
Freddie Freeman (knee) will not return to the starting lineup on Friday in Miami against the Marlins, according to Katie Woo of The Athletic. The Dodgers had a long trip to Miami, and Roberts has elected to have Freeman take another day off and avoid the turf in Miami. The skipper expects him to return for Game 2 of the series on Saturday. With Freeman out again due to a mild right-knee injury, Enrique Hernandez will most likely start at first on Friday night in South Beach. Although the 36-year-old Freeman should be back this weekend, fantasy managers playing for a championship have to be a little worried about his production at the plate recently while battling his knee injury. The former MVP and 10-time All-Star has gone 3-for-22 (.136) with a homer, three RBI, five walks, and nine strikeouts in seven games so far in September to drop his overall line for the season to .297/.375/.453. Freeman hit .299 (29-for-97) in August, though, and as long as he is active, he needs to be in starting fantasy lineups in a Dodgers lineup that is still stacked without Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps).
Source: The Athletic - Katie Woo
Source: The Athletic - Katie Woo