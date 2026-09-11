Nathan Eovaldi Throws "Touch-and-Feel" Bullpen Session
Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) threw a "touch-and-feel" bullpen session on Thursday at T-Mobile Park, according to MLB.com. Eovaldi is scheduled for a second live batting practice session on Friday in Arizona if everything continues in the right direction as he recovers from right posterior elbow inflammation that landed him on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 10. His expected return to the Rangers' starting rotation is to be determined right now and will likely be decided by how he feels and recovers following another throwing session on Friday. The 36-year-old veteran is running out of time to help fantasy managers in the postseason over the next couple of weeks, and if he does return before the end of the regular season in September, he might only make one or two starts for the Rangers. In his 15th year in the big leagues, the two-time All-Star has a 10-9 record, 4.21 ERA (4.27 FIP), and 1.21 WHIP with 137 strikeouts and 32 walks in 132 2/3 innings pitched across his 22 starts. The Rangers are currently three games back of the Houston Astros for the division lead in the American League West and two games back of the final wild-card spot in the AL.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com