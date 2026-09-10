Drew Rasmussen Profiles as an Impact Starting Pitcher in the Final Weeks of the Season
Drew Rasmussen has recorded a 14-5 record with a 2.88 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and 156 strikeouts. The 31-year-old battled through a brief rough patch in the middle of the season, allowing 13 earned runs across 19 1/3 innings in July. However, Rasmussen has gotten back to dominance since the All-Star break, recording a 2.17 ERA with 58 strikeouts across his last 54 innings pitched. Rasmussen has posted a stellar 26.1% strikeout rate for the season while also logging an elite 4.5% walk rate. With his standout command, the veteran right-hander profiles as one of the most reliable sources of high-end WHIP for fantasy managers. Rasmussen has also proven an ability to go deeper into games this season, going at least six full innings in six of his last eight starts. Ahead of the final few weeks of 2026, Rasmussen should be viewed by fantasy managers as a high-end starting pitcher option.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller