Louis Varland Continues to Provide High-End Closer Production
Louis Varland has emerged as one of the best closers in baseball in 2026, pitching to a 1.24 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP with 89 strikeouts and 33 saves across 72 1/3 innings (66 games). Varland is averaging 98.9 miles per hour on his fastball and has struck out 31.3% of the batters he's faced this season. The 28-year-old has allowed only two home runs for the entire year and has also blown only one save chance. Varland has been slightly less dominant of late, pitching to a 2.20 ERA and recording fewer than a strikeout per inning since the start of August. Still, the hard-throwing righty looks like an excellent late-inning reliever and remains an elite closer option for fantasy managers heading into the final few weeks of the regular season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller