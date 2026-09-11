Anthony Volpe Worth a Waiver-Wire Look After Big Game?
Anthony Volpe back from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after they placed infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. (thumb) on the 10-day injured list this week. Hitting out of the nine-hole while starting at second base on Thursday in his return, Volpe went 3-for-4 at the plate with a grand slam and five RBI to help the Yankees handle the Rockies easily in the Bronx by a score of 10-3. It was the 25-year-old's first time playing the keystone in the big leagues, and he figures to split time at the position with Jose Caballero until Chisholm can return from his thumb injury. Volpe is hitting .251/.333/.349 with only two home runs, 24 RBI, and eight stolen bases in his 198 plate appearances for the Yankees this year. It was a nice night for him in his return to the Bronx, but with shared playing time likely at second base with Chisholm out, Volpe is unlikely to move the needle enough to be a must-have off the waiver wire during the fantasy playoffs.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com