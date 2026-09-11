Andrew Fischer Sets Minor League Home Run Record
Andrew Fischer hit a home run on Thursday night and in doing so set the record for most homers in a minor league season this century with 47. Fischer has split time this season between High-A Wisconsin and Double-A Biloxi hitting 20 and 27 homers respectively at each stop along the way. He has combined for the 47 homers with 113 RBI and a .272 batting average along with 103 runs scored. Fischer is the No. 5 prospect in the Milwaukee system and boasts 65-grade power with a 40-grade hit tool. So Fischer has consistently shown off the power stroke but has some work to do to get his entire bat up to speed. The left-handed hitter is 22-years-old and has power galore for future fantasy teams. He still could be a few years away from a big league debut, but is worth claiming in dynasty formats.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball