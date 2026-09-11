Jake Bauers Playing Against Reds on Friday
Jake Bauers (shin) is starting at first base and is batting fifth for the Brewers in Friday night's contest at home against the division-rival Cincinnati Reds and left-hander Andrew Abbott, according to MLB.com. Bauers has been managing shin splints of late, but after three straight games missed, he will return to the heart of the Brewers' batting order at American Family Field. It has been a breakout season for the left-handed-hitting Bauers in 2026, but he has gone 2-for-17 (.118) with a homer, 12 walks, and seven strikeouts in eight games so far in September after hitting .295/.451/.487 with four homers and 13 RBI in 24 games in August. Bauers has only faced the lefty Abbot twice in his career and is still searching for his first hit, but he does have an RBI against him. Against southpaws in 2026, Bauers has been solid, hitting .267 (32-for-120) with six of his career-high 24 homers coming against them.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com