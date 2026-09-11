Jac Caglianone Remains Out With Elbow Injury
Jac Caglianone (elbow) remains out of Friday's lineup at Fenway Park against the hosting Boston Red Sox with a left flexor strain in his elbow, according to MLB.com. It will be Caglianone's fifth straight missed game, and if he cannot return during the weekend series in Boston, the Royals might have to put him on the 10-day injured list. John Rave will make another start in right field for KC and will bat sixth against Red Sox right-hander Sonny Gray. Caglianone got off to a rather slow start in 2026 in his first full season in the big leagues, but he turned it around quickly and became a must-start for fantasy managers for his power from the left side of the plate. The former first-rounder from Florida is missing valuable games during the fantasy postseason, but hopefully he can return to the field at some point this weekend in Beantown. Over 474 at-bats this year, Caglianone is slashing a strong .283/.331/.494 with an .825 OPS, 23 long balls, 70 RBI, 66 runs scored, and six stolen bases. He has even hit .260 (39-for-150) with seven homers and 18 RBI against left-handed pitchers. Check back on Saturday to see if he is active for the Royals.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com