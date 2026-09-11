Theo Gillen Is Adjusting Nicely To Life at Double-A
Theo Gillen has fared well at Double-A Montgomery since his promotion in mid-July, hitting .287 with 10 homers and 46 RBI with 43 runs scored and 16 stolen bases. Gillen has showed off all his skills at his new level of the minors and continued to be a big threat on the base paths after he had already stolen 28 bases for High-A Bowling Green, giving him 44 total stolen bases this season. The 20-year-old, left-handed hitter is the No. 2 overall prospect for the Rays and has a 55-grade hit tool with 55-grade power and 60-grade speed. The overall skill-set is elite for Gillen, but it still could be a few years before he makes his impact at the MLB level. Nonetheless, dynasty league managers will want to claim Gillen and wait for his five-tool skill set to hit the major-league level.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball