Arjun Nimmala With Four Homers In Last Four Nights
Arjun Nimmala hit two home runs in Thursday's game for the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas, bringing his total to four homers in the last four games. Nimmala came over to the Angels from the Toronto Blue Jays organization at the trade deadline and has been at Double-A ever since with the Angels. At Rocket City, Nimmala has seven homers and 15 RBI while hitting .240 in 25 games. With Double-A New Hampshire, in Toronto's organization prior to the trade, Nimmala was hitting .279 with four homers and 11 RBI in 33 games. Nimmala checks in as the Angels' top prospect with a 45-grade hit tool, 60-grade power, and 50-grade speed. Nimmala looks like one of many future shortstop stars in the league and is well worth a dynasty-league addition. At age 20, he could still be a few years away from the majors.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball