Eli Willits Makes Debut At Double-A Harrisburg
Eli Willits made his debut at Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday and has gone 1-for-8 in his first two games at his new minor league level with an RBI in each of his first two contests. Willits is known as a speedster and has 60 stolen bases combined between three levels of the minors. The switch hitter also has 13 combined home runs with 72 RBI and 100 runs scored. Willits was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft and is top prospect in the Nationals system. He has the looks of a future league winner in the category of stolen bases. His stolen base prowess alone makes him worth a dynasty addition . He has a 60-grade hit tool and a 60-grade run tool with 50-grade power. The speed is off the charts and he looks like a future fantasy difference maker.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball