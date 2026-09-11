Adley Rutschman Returns to Friday's Lineup
Adley Rutschman (elbow) is doing the catching for right-hander Sonny Gray and will bat third in his return to the starting lineup on Friday at Fenway Park against the visiting Kansas City Royals and veteran right-hander Seth Lugo, per MLB.com. Rutschman is feeling better after receiving a cortisone injection earlier this week to deal with a hyperextended elbow that has been bothering him for over a week now. He sat out the Red Sox's last two games, but hopefully he can put the injury in the rearview mirror down the stretch of the regular season. The 28-year-old switch-hitting backstop has had a trying year in 2026 that included a trade from the Baltimore Orioles to Beantown. Overall, the former first overall pick is hitting .237/.315/.424 with a .739 OPS, 12 home runs, 56 RBI, and 39 runs scored in his 316 at-bats. The three-time All-Star did have a two-homer game with Boston, but in 19 games since being acquired, he has gone just 13-for-69 (.188) with four homers, two doubles, nine RBI, nine runs, six walks, and 19 strikeouts. Rutschman has faced Lugo only six times in his career and has hit .167 against him with a .334 OPS in a small sample size.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com