Justin Jefferson Back To Previous Production In Week 1?
Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings is a clear WR1, as usual, when his team takes on the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the NFL season. The former All-Pro's 2025 season was a major letdown, albeit one that still included 1,000 yards receiving despite the Vikings bungling their quarterback room. Jefferson's fantasy value slipped as a result -- many managers saw him drop to the end of the first round or even into the second -- but he's in the prime of his career and playing on a revamped offense that now includes Kyler Murray at quarterback. Coming off a career-low two touchdowns, the former LSU standout looks primed for a bounceback season. His past four meetings against Green Bay have averaged 6.5 catches and 82 yards, presenting a decent matchup to start 2026 on the right foot. Jefferson is RotoBaller's No. 9 wide receiver in Week 1, making him a must-start in all formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller