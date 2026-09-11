Joey Porter Jr. Questionable to Suit Up in Week 1

Sep 11, 2026, 6:56 PM ET
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (back) is listed as questionable to play in Sunday's Week 1 season opener against the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL insider Adam Caplan. Porter might be up in the air to suit up this weekend, but he should have a pretty good shot at being active after taking part in three limited practices during the week. The 26-year-old was out for much of training camp this summer after starting on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Porter is also in the final hours of the team's negotiating window as the two sides try to work out an extension stalemate that has lasted throughout the offseason. If Porter is unable to go this weekend as he and the team continue to work on an extension, Asante Samuel Jr. would be the next man up on the Steelers' depth chart. Realistically, the Steelers probably do not need Porter in their Week 1 matchup against backup quarterback Cooper Rush
.--Keith HernandezSource: Adam Caplan