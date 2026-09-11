Split Backfield Limits Week 1 Potential For Aaron Jones Sr.
Aaron Jones Sr. as an RB4 when his team plays Green Bay in Week 1. The veteran occupies a defined role as the team's preferred pass-catching option out of the backfield, which should give him some appeal in PPR leagues, but managers will have to wait to see how Minnesota splits carries this season. Backfield mate Jordan Mason certainly will take away touches, particularly valuable goal-line carries that often lead to touchdowns. Jones, however, could stealthily be one of the biggest beneficiaries of Minnesota's switch to quarterback Kyler Murray. Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner drew 3.4 targets per game playing a full season with Murray in 2024, and the Vikings' obvious strengths at wide receiver should give Jones regularly favorable matchups. Against the solid Green Bay defense, however, Jones' output likely will depend on how he fares as a receiver. He's RotoBaller's No. 39 running back to open the season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller