Nnamdi Madubuike Will Not Play in Season Opener

Sep 11, 2026, 7:31 PM ET
Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) will not play in the Week 1 season opener on Sunday at the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Jesse Minter told Jamison Hensley of ESPN. "He's really, really close," Minter said. The 28-year-old two-time Pro Bowler was limited in the team's three practices this week, but that was not quite enough to clear him for the regular-season opener. The former third-rounder from Texas A&M only played in two games a year ago before suffering a serious neck injury that threatened to wipe out the rest of his career. Madubuike has made it back, though, and he is on the verge of returning to a new-look Ravens defense under Minter, a first-year head coach. If Madubuike does not suffer a setback during practice next week, he could make his 2026 debut in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints in the team's home opener. The Texas native could be a difference-maker for Baltimore's interior on the D-line if he can stay healthy after he had 19.5 total sacks in 2023 and 2024.--Keith HernandezSource: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley