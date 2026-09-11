Matthew Golden Has Loads of Fantasy Upside In Week 1
Matthew Golden looks to hit the ground running in Week 1 when the Packers face the Minnesota Vikings in both teams' season opener. Last season's first-round pick, Golden was just a few complete deep passes from a whole different discussion about him for fantasy football this season. With just 40 targets and 29 receptions in 2025, along with sporadic time on the field, Golden was a bust on the stat sheet and for fantasy managers. This season, things could be different in the Packers' receiver room with Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks in new locations, so Golden will get every opportunity to stay on the field this season and produce. For fantasy, Golden is an immediate flex-worthy upside play against the Vikings in Week 1, who struggled to contain outside receivers as they allowed the third-most fantasy points to that cohort last season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller