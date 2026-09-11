Jonathon Brooks Emerging as a Flex Option For Week 1
Jonathon Brooks (groin) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Brooks was cleared to play after practicing throughout the week. According to Panthers head coach Dave Canales, he will face "no limitations" in reps. The 23-year-old missed all of last season with a torn ACL and has only logged three games over his two-year career. He will likely split carries with backfield teammate Chuba Hubbard (hamstring), who was also cleared after dealing with a hamstring injury since mid-August. Brooks will face a Bears defense that allowed 134.5 rushing yards per game, ranking 27th in the NFL last year. With a positive matchup, Brooks emerges as a FLEX option and is ranked 75th overall (RB32) for Week 1. Even with the split with Hubbard, Brooks should produce enough to be a solid option for fantasy managers in Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller