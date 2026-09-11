Tucker Kraft A Mid-Range TE1 Against Vikings
Tucker Kraft looks to continue his early-season momentum from last season into Week 1 as the Packers head to Minnesota to take on the Vikings. From Week 1 through Week 8 of last season, Kraft was TE1 in fantasy points per game and had five weeks of TE10 or better in those weeks, including two overall TE1 weeks. Kraft suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 9 against Carolina that shut his breakout season down, but he's off the Packers' injury report and is good to go for Week 1. It's possible Kraft's workload may be a bit more managed in the season's first few weeks, but when he's on the field, he's arguably the team's most dynamic receiver and YAC threat. Kraft is a no-brainer TE1 for fantasy against the Vikings in Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller