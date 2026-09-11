Tre Tucker to Lead Raiders' Aerial Assault in Week 1
Tre Tucker is expected to see the most targets for the Silver and Black against the visiting Miami Dolphins in Week 1. The fourth-year wideout was a top target in the receiving corps last season, but stands to inherit an even heavier workload with star tight end Brock Bowers (knee) sidelined for Sunday's home opener. Tucker had 57 catches for a team-leading 696 yards and five touchdowns last season. He also showed chemistry with new starting QB Kirk Cousins during the preseason, catching five passes for over 50 yards on three drives together. Even with star running back Ashton Jeanty's ability to catch short passes, Klint Kubiak will lean on Tucker to man the air game in Bowers' absence. Tucker is a high-upside flex option against a weak Dolphins defense to kick off the 2026 campaign.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN