Mark Williams Undergoes Shoulder Surgery, Out Several Months
Mark Williams (shoulder) underwent surgery Thursday to repair a torn labrum and will miss an extended period, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 reported that Williams is expected to miss at least five months, putting an All-Star-break return near the front end of the timeline. The 24-year-old had just re-signed on a three-year, $38 million deal after the healthiest season of his career, averaging 11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks in 23.6 minutes across 60 games. Phoenix will now have to lean harder on Khaman Maluach and Oso Ighodaro. Maluach has the size and upside to push for the starting job, while Ighodaro played all 82 games last season and offers the safer minutes floor. Both get a clear fantasy bump, though Maluach carries the higher blocks-and-boards ceiling.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania