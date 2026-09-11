C.J. Stroud Is a Low-End QB2 in Week 1
C.J. Stroud will host the Bills in Week 1, as Stroud tries to prove he's worth a contract as a true franchise QB. He struggled down the stretch last season and in the playoffs, and he has lots of unanswered questions coming into his fourth NFL season. Last year, he threw 19 touchdowns and reached 3,041 passing yards in 14 regular-season games. His passer rating and adjusted QBR both improved last year compared to 2024, but his rough ending to the season leaves questions about his effectiveness. The Texans will look to rely on their defense and running game again this year, leaving Stroud as a low-volume, touchdown-reliant option in most matchups. The Bills were a top-10 defense against QBs last year, so Stroud is RotoBaller's No. 22 QB in Week 1, leaving him on the bench in all but the deepest two-QB leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller