Zay Flowers Set to Lead Ravens Receiving Corps in Week 1
Zay Flowers (hamstring) is off the injury report after logging a limited practice on Wednesday and is ready to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. Flowers led the Ravens in targets, receptions, and yards, and is clearly quarterback Lamar Jackson's preferred pass catcher, as he enjoyed a 25% target share in 2025. Moreover, Zay Flowers averaged 2.5 yards per route run last season, the third-most among 76 wide receivers who ran at least 300 routes, according to Next Gen Stats; only Puka Nacua (3.8) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (3.7) averaged more. However, the Colts secondary has gotten healthier over the off-season, and they boast two All-Pro cornerbacks in Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward Sr., which may hinder Flowers' ability to separate downfield. Nonetheless, fantasy managers probably drafted Flowers as their WR2, and he lands within Rotoballer's top 12, making him a borderline WR1 heading into Week 1.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN