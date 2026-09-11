Devontez Walker is Tagged as Questionable for Week 1
Devontez Walker (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of the Week 1 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Walker was limited in practice all week while he continues to nurse a groin injury. It seems possible that Walker ends up being a game-time decision for the season opener. His possible absence won't make a huge impact with Zay Flowers, Ja'Kobi Lane, and Rashod Bateman as the top three wideouts in Baltimore. If Walker sits out, rookie Elijah Sarratt could see an expanded role, but that wouldn't be too much as a fourth receiver. With everyone healthy, Walker can be left on the waiver wire in most fantasy formats right now.
Source: baltimoreravens.com
Source: baltimoreravens.com