Ty Johnson is Questionable for Week 1 with Hamstring Injury
Ty Johnson (hamstring) was a limited participant during Friday's practice session. According to the Bills' official website, Johnson is considered questionable for the upcoming Week 1 matchup against the Houston Texans. Johnson missed the first two days of practice before getting in a limited session to end the week. Johnson missed a good portion of camp, so it's unclear if he'll be game-ready in time for Sunday's contest. If he sits out, Ray Davis could have an expanded role behind lead back James Cook III in the backfield. Neither back offers weekly starting value with Cook healthy and getting the bulk of the carries.
Source: buffalobills.com
Source: buffalobills.com