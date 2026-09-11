WR3 Treatment for Christian Watson in Week 1
Christian Watson is healthy and will look to put up a career season the Packers head to Minneapolis to face off with the division-rival Vikings in Week 1. Watson got a hefty four-year extension this offseason to stay with the Packers to be their top wide receiver this season. Watson has been insanely efficient in his career, with at least 2.25 yards per route run or better in three of his four NFL seasons. But he's run just 1,058 total routes in that span, missing time in each season of his NFL career. Can Watson stay healthy? Will the Packers' offense consolidate touches after Romeo Doubs left for New England and Dontayvion Wicks was traded to the Eagles? Against the Vikings, Watson is a high-upside WR3 play for fantasy.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller