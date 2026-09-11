Kicker Trey Smack In the Week 1 Streaming Conversation
Trey Smack looks to start his career off on the right foot as the team heads to Minneapolis to take on the Vikings in the season opener for both teams. Smack, Green Bay's sixth-round pick in last April's NFL Draft, was a perfect 9-of-9 on field goals during the preseason, with a long of 59 yards. He also booted home all seven extra points and looked every bit like a kicker that has some staying power for the Packers. Of course, kicking in actual games that count is a different story entirely, but Smack seems up to the task. With the Packers being an above-average offense, Smack should get plenty of chances to score points, so for that, he's in the streaming conversation for fantasy kickers against Minnesota in Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller