DK Metcalf Healthy, Ready for Big Role vs. Atlanta
DK Metcalf will be a big piece of the Pittsburgh Steelers' aerial attack in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. The 28-year-old wideout was sidelined for the final few weeks of training camp with an undisclosed ailment, but came off the injury report less than a week before the Steelers' season opener. Metcalf's numbers dipped in his first season in Pittsburgh, and he finished the 2025 campaign with 59 receptions for 850 yards and six touchdowns in the air. Though Michael Pittman Jr. will be competition for targets this season, quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters on Sept. 2 that he "needs to get the ball" to Metcalf, so that effort should start on Sept. 13. Metcalf is a solid WR3 in fantasy headed into Week 1 and should flex his muscle as a red-zone threat against Atlanta.
Source: Yahoo! Sports
Source: Yahoo! Sports