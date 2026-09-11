Hawks Waive Devin Carter
Devin Carter, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reports. Atlanta acquired the 13th overall pick of the 2024 draft from Sacramento at the end of June along with a 2033 second-round pick and declined his fourth-year option, valued at $7,370,897 for 2027-28, as part of the transaction. The move was roster math more than evaluation. The Hawks carried 16 guaranteed contracts into Friday and had to reach the 15-man regular-season limit, and cutting Carter got them there without touching the rotation Quin Snyder plans to use. Ryan Nembhard's arrival in the Luguentz Dort deal had already pushed Carter behind CJ McCollum and rookie Kingston Flemings in the guard room. Carter averaged 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 18.4 minutes over 38 games last season, never enough volume to matter in standard leagues. He isn't eligible to re-sign with the Kings, and with two teams having moved on inside a year, his next deal likely comes with G-League time attached.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto